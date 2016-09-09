Bring your pets to church on Sunday

A service with a difference takes place at St George’s Church in Douglas on Sunday, when worshippers are being invited to take their pets along with them to church.

Providing a boost to the regular congregation, the pets will also be joined by Guide Dogs for the Blind and the MSPCA, which will benefit from any money raised by the venture.

The area’s police dog unit will also be there and will oversee a pet-friendly raffle.

Congregation member Sophia Leonard-Morgan said: ‘We are hoping to get as many people and their pets there as possible.

‘Although it’s something that has been done in the parish before it’s not been done at St George’s before. But we are hoping to do it again if it’s a success.’

Mrs Leonard-Morgan said she expected dogs would be in the majority, at least for this first service, which is being conducted by archdeacon the Venerable Andrew Brown along with the Reverend Alessandra Di Chiara.

She added: ‘I know Andrew has done it before in the UK with snakes draped around his neck and people riding horses into church and all sorts of things.’

Mrs Leonard-Morgan’s King Charles spaniel Betsy and Mrs Di Chiara’s cocker spaniel Chloe have already been press-ganged into action for the service.

Doors for the service open at 2.30pm. The service starts at 3pm and the plan is to serve refreshments at the end of the service at 3.25pm. The raffle by the police dogs’ unit will then take place at 3.40pm.

The service will be short and the raffle includes a range of prizes. including dog grooming and a photo-session. Money raised will be shared among Guide Dogs for the Blind and the MSPCA. There will be a speaker explaining the importance of guide dogs and there will even be some dog biscuits for the canine congregation.