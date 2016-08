A barn dance is to be held on September 17 at the greenkeepers’ workshops behind Kewaigue School.

The admission costs £15 per person or £50 for four.

Organisers promise fun for all the family. But participants must bring our own drinks and picnic chairs.

All proceeds to Anthony Nolan IOM, Manx Decaf and Naseem’s Manx Brain Tumour Charity.

Tickets available from Gill, 487487 or Geri, 499521.