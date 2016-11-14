Budding boxers wanted to take on Liverpool rivals

Wannabe boxers are needed to take part in the ultimate grudge match against equally matched opponents from Liverpool.

A launch party was held for The Best of the Best Boxing, which is being promoted by Caldwell Promotions, last month.

Local fighters who wish to take part are invited to sign up and raise money for a charity of their choice at the same time.

Scott Caldwell said: ‘It’s a chance to get fighting fit and meet new friends, challenge yourself and do something amazing that is the experience of a lifetime.

‘No boxing or fighting experience is needed, just a game attitude and the want to learn something new.’

He added: ‘This is going to be an epic battle between two proud communities.’

The white collar boxing experience will see volunteers being trained up by a team of coaches and fighters from the island before going against competitors from Liverpool.

Next year, contests will start with a Manx vs Manx series of bouts.

The winners will face Liverpool opponents in a grand final to be held in the island.

Then in 2018, there will be a Manx vs Manx series of bouts, with the grand final being held in Liverpool.

After that, the stage will be set for fighters to take on opponents from another city. At the moment, it’s likely to be either Dublin, Belfast or Glasgow.

Fighters will have the opportunity to be profiled in martial arts and combat magazine, Martial Arts Guardian. And finalists will receive £500.

Among those attending the launch were their Liverpool partners from Masda gym representing IWA Boxing, island coaches who will be providing full training and some of the fighters who have already signed up.

They were invited to ask questions of Liverpool partner Kevin Atkinson and his associate Alan Pierce as well as local coaches Jonno Gartland and Chris Mayers.

Scott said: ‘We are hugely excited to launch the Best of the Best to the Manx public in front of our proud Liverpool partners the IWA and some of our fighters who could make it.’

Representatives from their chosen charity, Oskar’s Dreams/Remember Jade, were unable to make the launch but it’s hoped they will be able to raise a significant sum for the charity.

Scott and his wife Victoria also thanked Neil Pearson of Isle of Man Martial Arts and Ramsey Fitness for allowing the fighters to train at their gyms.

For more details, including sponsorship opportunities, email info@bestofthebestboxing.com or call Scott on 362666.

Keep up to date via ‘The Best of the Best’ Facebook page.