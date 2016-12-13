Builder’s driving ban could cost him his job

A builder’s after-work drinking session could cost him his livelihood.

Stephen Michael Pawlak, of Heather Crescent, Pulrose, admitted drink driving on December 3.

For the prosecution, James Robinson told the court the 63-year-old had been drinking in the Bowling Green pub in Douglas. But unfortunately for him, an anonymous tip off to police informed them Pawlak was about to drive off in his yellow van, which was parked in nearby Brisbane Street.

Mr Robinson said police found the van, which was registered to the defendant. The van then drove away onto Derby Road where it was stopped.

Pawlak got out of the van holding his hands up and saying to police: ‘I’ve had four pints. So whose grassed me up?’

He failed a road-side breath test and a second test at the police station produced a reading of 61. The drink drive limit is 35.

Defending him, Jane Gray said her client was a self-employed builder who had been working that day then stopped for a drink.

‘This will affect his business catastrophically as he needs his vehicle to do his work. He admits he’s been very stupid,’ she said.

She said he had caused no trouble to police and was of previous good character.

‘This has not been a regular event for him,’ she said.

She told the court the van was actually parked on Green Lane, and he had driven only a very short distance.

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said it was hard to comprehend why a man of good character, aged 63, would do such a thing.

‘Your comment suggests someone reported you, and quite rightly so,’ she said.

He was fined £800 with £125 costs, banned for two years and must take an extended driving test.