Building a view of island’s rich history

A man from Kirk Michael has written his first book, telling the stories of a number of old buildings around the island.

Ray Kelly’s Manx Tholtans: Volume 1 shows numerous derelict buildings from the Manx countryside, accompanied by stories he has written using his own research and photos he has taken over the past seven years.

East Baldwin Booilvane tholtan

Mr Kelly said: ‘When you go to these places, you do feel like you were part of what was there. When you sit down, you can visualise what was happening over the years.

‘There are some eerie places, that when you go to them they don’t feel right. In some of these tholtans there were murders or people died in them. There was one particular place where a woman was thought to have the plague, so she was locked in her house.’

Tholtan is a Manx word for roofless, and Mr Kelly’s passion for the buildings started when he was younger, after he was shown a number of them by his father, who was a farmer.

After reading the book ‘Tholtans of the Manx Crofter’ by Mike Goldie, which was published in 1996, Mr Kelly was inspired to do his own research.

A tholtan near East Baldwin

He said: ‘My father was always interested in history, and he used to take me to these places, so it stuck in my head.

‘When I tried to do some research, I realised that there is very little history on them. There is nothing written down, and there is no ownership. This is because most of them were abandoned in the 1930s, and people just walked away because they had had enough, and they had realised that the real work was in the towns.

‘Some of these places still have pots, pans, beds and other belongings in them.’

The only form of research that Mr Kelly could undertake was by asking farmers living near to the tholtans if they had any information on them.

The front cover of Ray Kelly's book, Manx Tholtans: Volume 1

Mr Kelly understands that a lot of what he might have written in his book might not be completely true.

He said: ‘I couldn’t verify anything of what I have been told, because the people to confirm it are dead. All you can do is take people’s word.

‘I don’t want it to be a reference book, it’s not about that. It’s just what I have heard. It might be true, it might not.’

Within the book, Mr Kelly has written a number of what the blurb describes as ‘uniquely Manx’ short stories. These are based around what he has gleaned about certain tholtans.

Cronk-y-Voddy, Lambfell

There are an estimated 2,000 tholtans in the island, and Mr Kelly has written about 35 of them, with the hope that he will write more in the future.

Mr Kelly’s Tholtans: Volume 1 was published last month by Lily Publications and is available from bookshops around the island and online.