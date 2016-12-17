Buildings At Risk: Bank building’s rich history

Over the years, the interest by the Manx public in their built heritage has grown.

It was undoubtedly kindled by the ‘Kelly’s Eye’ series, which ran on Manx Radio for more than 20 years from 1987.

Old buildings ready to be demolished to make way for the new bank after the site was purchased in October 1898 for �7,250

Then there was the ‘Streets of Douglas’ articles that were published in the Isle of Man Examiner every week during 1996.

Of more recent times, Jonathan Kewley’s book ‘The Churches of Mann’ gave a marvellous insight into the history and architecture of our island churches, while Pat Tutt’s massive tome ‘An Introduction to the Architecture of the Isle of Man’ has been well praised for the wonderful photographs showing the delights of the buildings around us.

Visiting groups with an interest in buildings are now well familiar with the work of the great ecclesiastical architects Ewan Christian, Joseph Henry Christian, Henry Clutton, JL Pearson, Giles Gilbert Scott and WD Caröe, all of whom designed churches here.

Their churches in the island are, however, so different to their work in England as here they were working to scale of population and economy. Our leading domestic architects are also well-known: Baillie Scott, Armitage Rigby, and Brameld and Smith of Manchester, who designed all the Arts and Crafts houses at ‘The Colony’, Port Lewaigue, on the outskirts of Ramsey.

The banking hall before the alterations of 1993 showing the original counter position with security grilles added. Note the black and white marble tiles which are still beneath the carpet. The double doors at the far end lead in to the 1937 extension

Not so well-known, however, is the identity of some of the architects of our commercial buildings, yet some of them are well-known and revered beyond these shores.

The first purpose-designed bank in the island was the work of Ewan Christian for the Isle of Man Commercial Banking Company and was built during 1846. It stood on Prospect Hill, and in fact still does, although much altered at roof and ground floor level. It is now occupied by ‘Financial Options’.

The second purpose-designed bank was The Bank of Mona, higher up the hill at the junction with Finch Road. In 1977 it was nicknamed ‘The Wedding Cake’, a name that has stayed with it.

Following the forced closure of the bank in 1878, due to the failure of its parent bank in Scotland, it was purchased by the Manx government and has been part of Government Offices ever since. The architect of this imposing classical pile was the local self-taught architect, John Robinson.

Location of the first Isle of Man Banking Company Limited building at 15 Athol Street Douglas

The next bank to be built (1860-1) was at the bottom of Prospect Hill; it was the Douglas and Isle of Man Bank, later to become Dumbell’s, then Parrs Bank and finally it ended up as NatWest through a series of names incorporating the word Westminster.

This building, with its highly-decorated façade, appears to have been designed by Arthur Holme, a well-respected architect from Liverpool and bears a strong resemblance to his Marlborough House in Bold Street. At the same time, he was working on extensions at King William’s College and The Falcon’s Nest Hotel at Port Erin.

In 1865, the Isle of Man Banking Company Limited was founded and opened its doors at 15 Athol Street on November 1 in a property now occupied by a firm of advocates. The bank building was the least attractive of its competitors, having been built as a shop with a house above.

The business was, however, successful and branch offices were opened in Ramsey, Castletown, Peel, Port Erin, Port St Mary and Laxey.

The interior of the bank following the alterations of 1993 when the curved counter was repositioned further back into the banking hall. David Swintons hardwood carving based on the Earl of Derbys crest was repositioned from high up on the screen to a display recess on the left of this picture

The directors decided to build a flagship head office and the chance came when a large block of rundown property at the junction of Athol Street came up for auction.

The directors’ instruction to their manager was quite simple: ‘Attend the auction and bid until the directors say to stop.’

The site was purchased in October 1898 for £7,250 and thought was given to the design of the new building.

The manager, the chairman and James Cowle, a local builder-cum-architect, set off on a trip to England to view recently constructed banks.

Upon their return, it was agreed that the new building should be built in granite and a shortlist of architects who had been involved in bank buildings was produced.

Approaches were made to five architects including Alfred Waterhouse, architect of the famous Manchester Town Hall and many of the large office buildings of the Refuge Assurance Company in many of the cities of England. Only two architects submitted plans in competition and the winning architect was Marshall Mackenzie of Aberdeen.

Northern Assurance Company HQ in Aberdeen dressed for the 1902 Coronation. Note the similarity to the Isle of Man Bank that opened that year

Tenders were sought from five local builders and the successful tenderer was RF Douglas at £11,903 to which had to be added £5,450 for the supply of the granite from John Morgan of Aberdeen, who provided all the stones ready-dressed and numbered for assembly on site.

When it opened on June 9, 1902, its opulence gave confidence to the Manx public following the disastrous crash of Dumbell’s Bank two years earlier.

Its marble-walled banking hall with decorative glass dome and impressive curved mahogany counter was, and has continued to be, the finest interior of any building on the Isle of Man.

Recently, customers of the bank were handed a leaflet showing proposals to strip out the counters, break openings through walls and install self-service machines to create a NatWest Bank in one end and an Isle of Man Bank in the other.

In 1993, the bank was praised in the local publication ‘Focus’ when they very carefully moved the full length of counter back by about 10 feet to provide a larger circulation area for the public and in so doing resisted the strong temptation of applying a coat of the corporate image of its parent company.

Now, the proposals are looked on by many as scuttling the flagship of the fleet, but what do the guardians of our built heritage, the planners, think? A planning application was made on June 7 this year by the Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc to ‘replace external signage, install an external ramp at the Prospect Hill door, to remove the teller counters and open up the banking hall’.

To the surprise of most people, the bank is not registered and so was not afforded any special protection.

Somewhere within the planning office the decision was made to advertise and deal with the application as two separate applications; one for the ramp (16/00878/B) and the other for the signage (16/00871/D).

Thus, what could be looked upon as a dramatic alteration to the interior was kept from the knowledge of the public for it was ‘officially’ removed from the application.

As it was not advertised, the public were denied the opportunity to make comment, yet the bank had included it as part of the application.

A look at the information held online shows the bank offered the counter to The Friends of the Gaiety to use as a bar and they accepted.

However, The Gaiety is a Registered Building, therefore Registered Building Consent is necessary and ‘The Friends’ are not the owners of The Gaiety, nor in a position to accept the counter on behalf of the owners. Also, on file is correspondence by the planning officer advising that the former conservation officer was content with the proposals. Planning approval for the ramp and signage was given by an officer under ‘delegated authority’ and issued on November 24, but it did not include the interior alterations.

It may be argued that planning approval is not necessary for internal alterations, yet the planning office included on their planning list 16/00849/B ‘Internal alterations and refurbishment including increased opening for new entrance and replacements of glazed shop front, Isle of Man Bank, 2-4 Regent Street, Douglas’ and gave Approval on September 8. No official extraction of part of the application there. Surely it should be a case of ‘sauce for the goose is…’.

The Athol Street application was considered at ‘officer level’ and never made it before the planning committee, which has recently demonstrated a regard for our built heritage.

The counter was removed just days after approval was given for the ramp and signage; a case of ‘account closed?’