Buildings At Risk: Tram horse stables must remain a genuine working environment

Following the shock news that the Victorian horse tram stables in Douglas have been put on the market by Douglas Council, Ed More of the Friends of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway (FoDBHT) outlines the buildings’ history and take us inside to see what island heritage stands to be lost if the stables are sold to developers.

The smithy at Summer Hill Stables

Summer Hill Stables, Queen’s Promenade, Douglas.

In 1877, Douglas Bay Horse Tramway founder and proprietor Thomas Lightfoot purchased three unassuming terraced cottages at the northern end of Queen’s Promenade, near to the bottom of Summer Hill (formerly known as Burnt Mill Hill, having been named after an early snuff manufacturing mill which burnt down in the late 18th century).

‘Behind the cottages in the rear yard, he proceeded to develop new stables for his tramway enterprise, with stone walls and slated roof.

‘The first and largest of the stables buildings accommodated up to 18 horses on the ground floor, with hay and grain lofts on the two floors above. A central box gallery to the roof allowed natural light to illuminate the working areas of the building during daylight hours, hay and straw bedding able to be directly forked down to the ground floor stabling area where it was needed, and created a ventilation draught.

Summer Hill Stables

‘Between the large stables building and the cottages, a cobbled yard afforded space for horses to be tethered, washed and groomed before and after each turn on the tramway, and manure to be stockpiled before carts removed it away from the site.

‘By the end of the 19th century, the “lower” stables’ capacity had increased to accommodate 33 horses, first by the addition of a small two-storey building abutting the front of the main stables with wooden stalls for eight horses, then a separate lean-to structure at the rear of the main building which provided stalls for a further seven horses.

‘A larger adjoining “upper” stable block and rear blacksmith shop were added in the Edwardian era, housing a further 45 horses, such was the demand for transportation by horse tramway along Douglas promenades during the Victorian and Edwardian periods.’

The above is not taken from the history books.

The courtyard at Summer Hill Stables

We actually have these working original Victorian and Edwardian stables tucked away here in the modern urban environment of Douglas, complete with smithy, feedstock rolling machinery, hay lofts and cobbled washyard.

A rare treasure indeed to find in a developed country, the Summer Hill Stables undoubtedly add significantly to the heritage attraction and experience that the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway is able to offer its visitors, quite comparable with elements of the highly-prized Cregneash village.

The stables site and buildings remain in the ownership of Douglas Borough Council, which acquired the horse tramway and its assets right back in 1902 and operated it until the end of the 2015 season.

After the council’s decision to cease operations in January 2016, the operator role has temporarily been assumed by Isle of Man Railways.

Is time ticking for Summer Hill Stables?

But the government-approved proposals for the future operation of the horse tramway do not extend to acquiring the Summer Hill Stables from the council.

Given there are no alternative practical uses for the historic stables buildings, if they do not continue in use by the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, their fate will surely be demolition and replacement by yet more offices or apartments on Queen’s Promenade.

It seems local and national government in the Isle of Man have yet to receive enlightenment with regard to heritage custodianship and conservation.

Between now and the end of October, politicians, civil servants, residents and visitors to the island should take the opportunity to experience first-hand the quite unique working urban transport stables at Summer Hill, dating back to 1877.

Guided tours are held on Saturdays and Sundays from midday when you can meet all the ‘Trammers’ in residence.

A new exhibition area and mini-gift shop are open 12.30pm to 4pm, Wednesdays to Sundays.