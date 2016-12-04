Buildings At Risk: Transport museum created at site of old brick works office

The small brickworks office in Mill Road, Peel, was constructed in 1926 by the Peel Brickworks Company and is situated at the northern tip of the works’ land adjacent to its entrance from the road, which was guarded by locked gates at night.

Drivers of lorries coming to, or leaving, the brickworks area had to report to the office when they passed it and all the administration for the works was done in the office, which had just two rooms.

An interior view where the diminutive transport museum and P50 car are in perfect scale (Bill Quine) (Brickworks4)

The larger room was the works manager’s domain and, to show his status, had a herringbone parquet floor. The smaller room was used by the clerical staff.

The manual workers (there was little mechanisation) came inside the office lobby to collect their wages through a small opening window. The lobby floor was, and still is, quarry-tiled and easy to clean.

The small fireplaces in each room provided the only heating. Obviously there was a good supply of fuel as the brickworks’ furnaces were fired by coal which came by boat to Peel from North Wales.

When the brickworks was demolished in the 1980s to make way for the new power station, somehow the diminutive office survived, albeit boarded up and abandoned. Holes in the roof meant that, after 20 years, all the ceilings were down, the toilet was vandalised and the wooden floors had rotted.

A view of the decaying fabric of the brickworks office before its restoration

Two members of Peel Heritage Trust felt that the bulding could be used as an ‘industrial heritage museum’. Manx National Heritage, the new owners of all the land, including the office, was contacted and said that the cost of refurbishment of the property would be in the region of £15,000 to £20,000.

The Peel Heritage Trust committee then decided not to pursue the matter and demolition seemed imminent. Then, at the 11th hour, the Manx Transport Museum Group agreed a five-year lease on the office and work started.

Local firm Street Heritage fully restored the roof facing the road with new felt and battens. Some tiles from the rear roof were then used - all at no cost. The rear roof was boarded and fibreglassed by the group as a temporary measure. This measure lasted for about 10 years but then started to leak. Peel Heritage Trust then kindly offered to help fund the tiling of the rear roof with new tiles of a near perfect match to those at the front. Nearly all the refurbishment has been done by the museum’s volunteers: new ceilings, rewiring and plumbing have all been done by the group.

The members have excellent co-operation and encouragement from the landlords, Manx National Heritage, and the body has provided some equipment and the funds to upgrade the kitchen and toilet areas.

Peel brickworks office before restoration

The former brickworks office is only seven yards square and would surely qualify as the smallest transport museum in Britain. It houses two motorcycles and an original P50 car built in Peel, as well as many other items of transport memorabilia.

There is also a railway display maintained by the museum on the opposite side of the road, with the original water tower and an early four-wheeled Isle of Man Railway passenger carriage - the Douglas to Peel line was the first to open in 1873 using such carriages.

The museum is open on weekend afternoons during the summer, so go along and pay it a visit, or join the volunteers for the annual transport rally, which usually takes place on Peel Carnival day.