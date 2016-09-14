‘Bully’ offered £10k for head of advocate

A 76-year-old Ramsey man who offered to pay a £10,000 bounty for the heads of prominent court figures has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Michael John Morris, of Mooragh Promenade, was found guilty of three counts of harassment after a trial and was also handed a restraining order.

Chair of magistrates Alan Gelling told Morris while passing sentence: ‘You are a bully, anyone who disagrees with you, you consider fair game to threaten.’

The court heard how Morris had been publishing and distributing newsletters to a vast mailing list.

The content related to a long-standing legal battle over property involving Morris.

The matter had also involved advocate Jason Stanley and Martin Marlow, of Marlow Construction.

In August 2015 Morris’ newsletters took on a more sinister tone with one saying: ‘Let right be done, I commoner Michael Morris, do hereby record and publish my offer of £10,000 for the head of one Jason Stanley, if and when the premature end of life, of either or both my lady wife and myself is seen to have been caused by Jason Stanley’s actions or inactions.’

A further newsletter stated a similar offer for the head of Martin Marlow.

On August 15, 2015, Morris turned up unannounced at the office of Krystina Thompson, coroner for Ayre and Garff, and began hurling foul abuse at her.

He was interviewed by police voluntarily on August 19 and said that the £10,000 offers were never intended to be threatening and that he only wanted their heads after their deaths to be displayed in the museum.

On August 23 another newsletter emerged, this time with £10,000 offers for the heads of Deemster David Doyle and Krystina Thompson, ‘for memorial purposes’.

Morris was arrested and interviewed again, again saying he had no threatening intent but had just wanted to ‘start getting people doing something’.

In September 2015 another newsletter put £5,000 prices on the heads of Deemsters Geoffrey Tattersall, David Doyle, Andrew Corlett, Sharon Roberts and High Bailiff John Needham.

Morris told police he wanted their heads added to a memorial towards ‘judicial corruption on the Isle of Man’.

Defending himself in court Morris said: ‘I accept the limitations of the police, probation and prosecutor who have to work under a corrupt Manx government. I think it’s wrong I shouldn’t be able to name people I’m complaining about. It was not my idea to cause them distress.’

