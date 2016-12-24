Burglar entered house while owners were in

Police have released more details on a burglary which took place last night in Anagh Coar.

A police statement said: ‘A house burglary took place in Anagh Coar, Douglas, yesterday evening (Friday) at around 9pm.

‘We would like to clarify that the thief entered a kitchen at the rear of the house via an unlocked but closed door and took some items.

‘At this time the householders were in a lounge at the front.

‘It’s unfortunate that on occasions the Isle of Man suffers from this type of crime.

‘We would ask that you consider keeping any valuable items out of view. Also we all need to consider locking windows and doors, especially when you go up to bed and definitely when you go out.

‘If you know anything about this matter please ring us or use the crime stoppers number 0800 555 111.;