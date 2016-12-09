Burglar struck while couple were watching TV

Police have stepped up patrols after a harrowing burglary in Andreas in which a raider broke into a house while an elderly couple were at home.

Detectives and officers from the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating the raid that took place about 8pm last night (Thursday) at a property off the Andreas Road.

Further details were posted on social media by a relative of the victims. She wrote: ‘Last night my elderly uncle and his partner were burgled on the outskirts of Andreas village with the thief walking into the front room while they were watching television and snatching what they could.

‘Among other belongings taken, this selfish crime has left an elderly man recovering from knee surgery without pain medication overnight. The thief entering the house was wearing a hoodie and goggles to try to conceal their identity.’

A police spokesman said: ‘The incident happened around 8pm where a property situated off the Andreas Road was entered by an unknown person. At the time the occupants were at home.

‘There will be increased patrols whilst the matter is investigated and the Constabulary are dealing with this as a priority.

‘We would remind everyone to take some simple steps to prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime. These include locking your doors, not leaving car keys or valuables on show and particularly on the run up to Christmas don’t leave presents under the Christmas tree.’

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact CID at Police HQ on 631213 or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.