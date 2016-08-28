Bus on fire

News from the fire service

News from the fire service

A bus driver was forced to stop his bus after it caught fire on Saturday.

The number 21 bus was travelling through Farmhill when a loud noise at the back of the bus was heard.

Smoke appeared and the three passengers who were on the bus at the time were escorted off.

Fire crews inspected the vehicle and no-one was injured.

Back to the top of the page