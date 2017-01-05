Bushy’s reaches a deal with Dept of Economic Development over TT trademark

Bushy’s has reached an agreement with government to end the TT trademark row.

And in another development, Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly has insisted he had not broken any trademark rules over the sale of TT merchandise by his wife’s on-line gift company.

Bushy’s boss Martin Brunnschweiler had sought legal advice after officials from Mr Skelly’s department wrote to inform him he was infringing the DED’s property rights over the use of the TT brand and threatened to refer the matter to lawyers.

But Bushy’s had registered the name ‘Bushy’s TT’ in November 2014 – with no objections being raised.

Following a joint meeting between the DED and Bushy’s yesterday (Thursday), it was announced an agreement has been reached in principle to allow the continued use of the Bushy’s TT trademark under a proposed co-existence agreement.

Mr Brunnschweiler said: ‘I am pleased that we have been able to secure a swift and amicable agreement to this issue.

‘Bushy’s clearly recognise the value of the TT Festival to the island and supports the need for the department to protect it for all of our benefit in the long term and I am hoping that matters agreed in principle will be formalised in the coming weeks.’

The letter to Bushy’s had been authorised by Rob Callister, the MHK with responsibility for motorsport.

He insisted the department had been simply trying to protect its TT commercial partners and revenues - but accepted the matter could have been handled better.

Mr Callister said: ‘We will always look to question the commercial use of the trademarks the department has when it becomes aware of a potential issue and I am pleased we’ve been able to reach an agreement that will continue to protect our commercial activities recognising that both parties do today have registered trademarks.’

Meanwhile DED Minister Laurence Skelly, who is on holiday in Europe, has been forced to respond to comments about the sale of TT merchandise by his wife’s company.

Mr Skelly is director of on-line souvenir firm Manx Inspirations whose website was altered this week to change references to ‘TT Gifts’ so it now describes them as ‘Road Race Gifts’.

But speaking from Paris, he told iomtoday.co.im: ‘We have the licences in place and adhered to the terms and conditions. We are not in any trademark breach.’

Mr Skelly said the change from TT Gift to Road Race Gifts had been made as a precaution by the site’s webmaster when the row broke out.

He said: ‘We have multiple licences and paid for those prior to my being elected. We started in 2007. We are not renewing those licences, a decision we took a little while ago, but have agreement to sell our remaining product stock.’

Manx blues star Davy Knowles had lent his support to Bushy’s, describing the DED’s actions as ‘petty, ridiculous, and frankly disgusting’.