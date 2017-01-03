Bushy’s to defend right to use ‘TT’ on products

Bushy’s Brewery is set to lock horns with the Manx government over using the letters ‘TT’.

The Santon-based company has this afternoon issued a statement on its Facebook page to say it is ‘seeking legal advice’ after being told by the Department of Economic Development it has breached trademark legislation in relation to the world-famous Tourist Trophy road races held in the island each summer since 1907.

The statement reads: ‘In November 2014, the company registered trademark number UK00003082238 for “Bushy’s TT”, a brand we use on our popular annual T-shirts and stickers.

‘However, we’ve been informed by Isle of Man Government that they consider us to have breached their trademark on the letters “T.T.” – despite no objection being raised when we registered “Bushy’s TT”.

‘As a result, the department is now demanding we stop using the letters or else it will pursue us in court and seek to overturn our registered trademark.’

Managing director Martin Brunnschweiler said: ‘It does put us in an awkward situation being told five months before the festival that we can’t use its initials – our planning for the event starts very early.’