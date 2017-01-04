Bushy’s TT wrangle: Government is not backing down

The government is not backing down over the use of ‘TT’ by Bushy’s Brewery.

The Department of Economic Development released a statement this afternoon.

The department has an obligation to protect the official use of the TT brand and maximise income for the continued growth and success of the event Department of Economic Development

It comes after the Santon-based firm revealed it had been threatened as we reported here

The DED statement reads:

The Department of Economic Development works with many partners and stakeholders in the promotion of the Isle of Man TT Races and Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling.

As part of this work, investment has been made in registering, monitoring and protecting third party use of the TT brand, logos and word mark to ensure the intellectual property rights of the TT brand is protected. This allows our official sponsor partners to promote their association with the TT and generate a return on their investment. The revenue generated by the TT commercial programme is reinvested back into the event.

As part of its ongoing work, the department regularly contacts businesses that may be in breach of its rights, as has occurred in this instance with Bushy’s. The department recognises the value of Bushy’s contribution to the TT and their commitment to entertainment is well known and enjoyed by visitors and locals alike. The department does, however, have an obligation to protect the official use of the TT brand and maximise income for the continued growth and success of the event.

The department is committed to finding a solution and is continuing talks with Bushy’s to reach a solution that is mutually acceptable.

The statement leaves unanswered questions.

For example, it does not address the brewery’s registration of ‘Bushy’s TT’.