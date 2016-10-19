By-election date set for Ramsey

Polling to elect one member to Ramsey town commissioners takes place on November 3, from 8am to 8pm.

Two candidates are standing. Nigel Peter Howard, of Briarville Gardens, Ramsey, is a social worker and youth worker.

Ffinlo Bardolph Runciman Williams, of Court Row, Ramsey, is an outdoor and walk and talk instructor.

The north ward election polling station is at the town hall in Parliament Square, Ramsey.

The seat became vacant after the election of former town commissioner Lawrie Hooper to the House of Keys in the recent general election.