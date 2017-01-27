Cab driver sentenced after drink driving

A 55-year-old Douglas taxi driver has been sentenced to 100 hours’ community service for drink-driving.

John Geoffrey Champion, of Derby Road, pleaded guilty to the charge and was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, after which he must retake his test.

A witness had told police Champion had been smelling of alcohol when he drove away from Newby’s convenience store in Ballaquayle Road, Douglas, on October 4.

Off-duty Champion was in the Woodbourne pub and admitted that he had also been to the Albert pub, where he said he drank two pints, and the Rosemount, where he said he had one.

A breathalyser test produced a result of 42 and Champion was then offered the option of a blood test, the requirement if a reading is under 50. A blood test also proved to be over the limit with the reading said to be not less than 95 - the legal limit being 80.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode saidthat his client had lost his partner in August.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said while passing sentence: ‘You risked everything. You’ve lost your job. Why on earth you chose to drive will remain a mystery.’