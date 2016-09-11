Cafe Lingo project to support residents whose first language is not English

A new initiative to help newcomers to the Isle of Man improve their English is being launched.

Cafe Lingo aims to support new residents for whom English is not their first language, help them learn the English language in a relaxed way, offer teaching of tricky points where needed, support them in understanding necessary written English, and help them integrate better into the Manx way of life.

The sessions will begin on October 15 from 10.30am to 11.30am on Saturday mornings in the top lounge or coffee lounge of the Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas.

Karen Norton, who will lead the sessions, said the concept for Cafe Lingo arose out of a joint meeting between Promenade Methodist Church and Trinity Methodist Church in April.

‘It was recognised that there are now many people living on the island, and in Douglas in particular, for whom English is not their first language.

‘It was also felt that learning English may be difficult for some of them because of social isolation, and they may not be able to afford lessons at the University College Isle of Man.’

All sessions will be free and tea and coffee will also be provided free of charge, however donations will gratefully be received.

A team of volunteers, several of whom are retired teachers, will run the classes.

Karen, who is retired deputy headteacher specialising in special needs, is currently halfway through an online Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) course funded by Promenade Methodist Church.

She said: ‘So far, the response to Cafe Lingo has been amazing with lots of offers of help in various ways.

‘For example, some have helped with publicity, translations, assisted with IT or sorted and cleared a space for Cafe Lingo at the prom, and staff from Barclays Wealth have offered to redecorate the area of the top hall of the church where Cafe Lingo will meet. Thanks to them all!’

Although Cafe Lingo is an outreach project of the church, it is not aimed at converting people. Its main aim is to welcome newcomers and help them learn English in a relaxed and friendly environment.

So far the project has the backing of Douglas Churches Town Centre Partnership, the One World Centre, the Fishermen’s Mission Isle of Man and the Isle of Man United Nations Association.

It is looking to partner with any other groups of goodwill concerned for the wellbeing of newcomers in the island.

Anyone interested in volunteering or attending the sessions should contact Karen by calling 458340, emailing karennorton99@gmail.com.

Alternatively people can go to the Cafe Lingo (Isle of Man) Facebook group.