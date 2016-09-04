Caitlin wins treasure hunt

A treasure hunt organised by MBL Financial was won by Caitlin Dancox alongside her niece Lottie who bagged £500 and £500 for her chosen charity of Hospice Isle of Man.

The competition was launched at the Southern District Agricultural Show.

Following a series of clues unveiled on the company’s website and on radio station 3FM, the treasure was found at Kerroogarroo Fort in Andreas.

Competition winner Caitlin found it hidden within some over grown grass.

She said: ‘From the clues we had narrowed our hunt down to a few places – we had searched Derby Fort a few days earlier where we bumped into some other families out searching, so we knew the hunt was on! We had been searching around Kerroogarroo Fort for about 10 minutes when we spotted something glistening in the grass.’

Caitlin lives in Peel with her partner Dave and three-month-old daughter Sylvie.

The family plans to use the prize money towards funding their first holiday with Sylvie in October half term where they will also be joined by Caitlin’s mum and sister.

Matty Evans, sales director at MBL Financial said: ‘The competition has been a great success. The overwhelming feedback we have been receiving is that it has been a fantastic excuse to get out and about with the kids over the summer holidays and visit some of the Island’s most beautiful places.’