Call for a voluntary living wage

A LibVan MHK is calling for the Manx government to introduce a voluntary living wage.

Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper has tabled a motion to next week’s Tynwald sitting seeking Council of Ministers’ support for his living wage proposal.

He wants a voluntary living wage to be introduced by October this year.

Mr Hooper said: ‘Despite the challenging financial times – or perhaps especially because of them – it is essential that people who are working a full-time job are earning enough to meet their cost of living from their salary, without the need to resort to additional government support.

‘Many on-island employers are already part of the UK voluntary living wage scheme for the UK parts of the businesses – and LibVan are sure many more employers would be if there was a similar scheme on-island.

‘A voluntary scheme would allow employers to stand up and be counted and to advertise the fact that they are living wage employers, whilst at the same time giving other employers something to aim for.’

He added: ‘LibVan calls on CoMin to support this motion, to support employers who are already committed to the island and to support people working hard to grow our economy.’

In the Programme for Government unveiled this week, Chief Minister Howard Quayle said CoMin would investigate options to introduce a living wage.

The UK introduced a new National Living Wage of £7.20 an hour for those aged 25 and over, in April last year. But there are also 2,000 accredited living wage employers across the UK who have agreed to pay their staff at least the new voluntary living wage rate of £8.25 per hour.

In the island, the minimum wage is currently £7 an hour for those aged 21 and over, and £6.65 for the aged 18 years and over. The minimum wage committee has consulted on the rate that will be paid from April this year.

The living wage is intended to allow people to cover their cost of living through earnings, whereas the minimum wage is intended to be a safety net below which it is illegal to pay someone. In his 2015 Budget, the then Treasury Minister Eddie Teare said he would encourage employers to move to a living wage.