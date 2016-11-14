Call made for festival acts

A call has been issued for Manx music and dance performers who would like to represent the Isle of Man at the 2017 Festival Interceltique de Lorient.

Anyone who would like to be considered for the annual Celtic festival should send a promotional pack with biography, photos and recordings to Ealee Sheard at esheard88@hotmail.com

The deadline to apply is December 1.

The 2017 festival takes place in Brittany, France, from August 4 to 13 and will be the Year of Scotland.