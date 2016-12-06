Call the council to hold a street collection

Charities wishing to hold street collections and flag days in Douglas town centre in 2017 are invited to apply to Douglas Town Centre Management.

Douglas town centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘Even in these difficult economic times the people of the Isle of Man are noted for being unfailingly supportive of charitable organisations working hard to transform people’s lives.

Oliver Cheshire

‘With Douglas town centre having benefited from investment in regeneration – which is helping to boost footfall in the area – the main shopping thoroughfare is the ideal setting for charities looking to increase their visibility and promote their campaigns and services by holding street collections.’

Under Douglas’s 1991 by-laws, 28 applications will be considered in any one year (not including emergency two-day street collections following a disaster appeal).

Douglas Council will also consider applications for licences in non-town centre areas of Douglas on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information search ‘Charitable Collections and Flag Days’ at douglas.gov.im from where application forms can be downloaded. The deadline for applications for 2017 has been extended to December 9.

For more information contact Douglas town centre manager Oliver Cheshire, 696304, ocheshire@douglas.gov.im