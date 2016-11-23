Callister: ‘I wear my heart on my sleeve’

As part of an Isle of Man Examiner series, PAUL SPELLER is conducting one-to-one interviews with each of the 12 new MHKs who were elected to the House of Keys in September. In the second instalment, we talk to Rob Callister, one of two new members for Onchan.

One of the first things to strike you about Rob Callister is just how proud he is to be an MHK.

Not proud for himself, but proud of the role with which he has been entrusted after topping the poll in his constituency. He is proud of the history of which he is now part.

When we meet, he invites me into the empty Tynwald chamber for our discussion. The seats are no more comfortable than those on the press bench, but the surroundings help add to the sense of humility that Mr Callister clearly also feels about his job.

Onchan’s new MHK, who is 47, is not afraid to show his feelings. When he talks about what it meant to have family members with him on polling day, the emotion shows through – which may surprise some who have had him marked down as a candidate who had long had his eye on a Keys spot. The impression is that, while observers may have taken his election for granted, he never did.

His openness extends to regular and revealing updates online about, first, the campaign, and now the job. They have included the confession that he feels more nervous speaking in the Tynwald chamber than he does in the Keys.

Fortunately, with an audience of one, he is comfortable talking about the first two months in office.

‘It is the most fantastic job to have,’ he says. ‘Yes, it is difficult and there will be times when I feel it is the most horrible job in the world, but to me it is the best job for someone from my background.

‘I have not come through university. I went to Ramsey Grammar School. I wear my heart on my sleeve.

‘When I help people it makes me feel good, because I know how frustrating it is when you desperately need somebody to help you and there is nobody there to do it.’

An Onchan Commissioner from 2012-2016, he served on one of the larger and more high-profile boards,one not averse to public battles with government departments and political confrontations within and outside its ranks. Even the by-election to replace Mr Callister had some controversy thanks to remarks by one candidate.

So how is the step up from a commissioner, with a day job, to being a full-time politician?

‘I am not overwhelmed, but I am somebody who enjoys work, in a sense. I like work and I like helping people.

‘If I take my role before I was elected, I was working in Athol Street 8am-5.30pm, lunch time and night time I was doing Onchan Commissioners’ work. I had to still fit in my role as a commissioner.

‘Now my life has been slightly readjusted, where I am able to control my time better – as long as I stay on top of everything and do everything I want to do.’

Mr Callister was heavily involved in the Manx snooker and pool scene, but he is now taking a break from the baize.

The main difference he has noticed since becoming an MHK is the speed of access to information he requires.

‘I was quite fortunate when I was an Onchan Commissioner that my correspondence was listened to, but being an MHK does open up additional doors. I do seem to get a quicker response.’

A common theme among the new members is their confidence in their ability to work together – and to be able to cope with the workload. Seasoned observers may be tempted to remark that the same question, three or four years down the line, may not elicit the same response.

But the belief is undeniable.

‘I am confident that this administration will be a little different than the previous two administrations,’ says Mr Callister.

‘The previous administration was out of touch, in part, with the people who elected it. The electorate has shown that by replacing 12 of them. Some have retired but fresh faces were needed.

‘Some people say this could be the most difficult administration. There are going to be some massive, difficult decisions but I am hoping this administration will reach out and bring the people with them.’

He sees engagement with the public in the political process as critical. For those who, for years, have tried to observe politics by peering through the exclusive bubble that sometimes shut out the outside world from Tynwald, it may take a while to convince. But there is no denying the attitude sentiment – shared by many of the new House – is welcome.

It brings us to social media. It is something Rob Callister has embraced with a gusto that is noticeable, even in a peer group of political hopefuls.

His level of use brings some criticism, not least from those who are suspicious of ambitious new politicians.

It also leaves him open to the vitriol that Facebook can provide a platform to – not least after the vote for the chief minister. He voted for Alf Cannan in the first round of voting for the new chief minister but then supported Howard Quayle in the second vote, which confirmed the new chief minister’s appointment after Mr Quayle gained a majority.

‘I felt that Alf Cannan was the stronger candidate and felt he could have been a good chief minister. When the second vote was taken, it was right to get behind the new chief minister.’

Some of the attacks vented frustration that a representative of the ‘old guard’ had got in; some showed the general confusion around the admittedly convoluted electoral process that required a secondary vote of confirmation after the result was known. Some attacks were just over the top.

At the time, it appeared that he was a little taken aback by the level of criticism from certain quarters – he is not the only new MHK to have found some of the more aggressive comments a little shocking – and he admits that use of social media can be a double-edged sword.

But he is committed to continue to use it and to try to explain his decisions to those that challenge him.

‘If I am making difficult choices or voting in a way that people will not like,’ he says, ‘it is important to fully explain the alternative was no better.’

