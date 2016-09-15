Campaign promotes new TV licence rules

Television viewers without a licence could face an ominous knock on their door in the next few weeks as a new TV licence campaign gets under way.

The campaign aims to publicise the rules relating to television licences in the Isle of Man, in the wake of a change to the law at the start of September.

Since then, all viewers need a licence to download or watch BBC television programmes on demand. The change also applies to catch-up and BBC iPlayer, and closes a loop hole which previously meant no licence was necessary for television programmes which were not viewed at the time of broadcast, on iPlayer, for example. This meant it was entirely legal to view programmes even just a few minutes after broadcast.

Television licensing spokesman Jason Hill said cyclist Mark Cavendish’s silver medal success at the Olympic Games was a highlight of the BBC’s digital summer of sport and had seen numerous viewers tuning in to BBC iPlayer to catch up on the Olympic action.

In the light of this, he said they were anxious to make sure everyone was aware of the change in the law.

‘During the campaign the focus will be on making contact with unlicensed addresses on the island to find out whether they need a licence. We would always prefer people to pay rather than risk a fine of up to £1,000, so we are letting residents know in advance there is still time to buy a licence or get in touch with us for advice,’ he said.

As was previously the case, a licence is still required to watch or record any live television on any channel, no matter what device is used.

To give plenty of advance notice of the visits, Television Licensing is contacting a variety of community groups and public service organisations in the island to provide information and highlight the various different ways of paying, as well as the different resources available in different languages.

The cost of a colour television licence is £145.50 and it can be bought over the counter at post offices, or online at www.tvlicensing.co.uk or over the phone.

There are also easy payment options for anyone who would struggle to find the full cost in one go. In that case, the cost can be paid weekly, fortnightly or monthly, either on a cash payment plan or by direct debit, which can be set up quickly and easily on line.

More information about paying by instalmentsis available by calling 0300 790 6127, or by logging on to www.tvlicensing.co.ij/payinfo. To make weekly or monthly cash payments, call 0300 555 0300.

In March, the Daily Telegraph reported plans by UK Culture Secretary John Whittingdale to close the iPlayer loophole.

However, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport also told the Telegraph, viewers of other catch up services such as 4oD and ITV Player would still not require a licence if they did not view or record their programmes live.