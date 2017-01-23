Can we slot in Ramsey roadworks between TT and MGP?

The Department of Infrastructure is evaluating whether it will be possible to make a start on the Lezayre Road works after this year’s TT and before the Manx Grand Prix, which begins on August 19.

The work, which is likely cause major disruption to traffic, would start at the junction of Lezayre Road, Bircham Avenue and Fairfield Avenue.

Following talks between the DoI, the police, the schools and the bus company, it has been agreed that the TT access gate linking Greenlands Avenue and Lezayre Estate should be widened and opened to allow two-way traffic through while the road works are in progress.

Safety measures will be put in place at the Bunscoill Rhumsaa car park. The commissioners are to seek assurance from the DoI that this gate will be open at all times.

Ramsey commissioner Juan McGuinness said the widening of the ‘gap in the hedge’, i.e. the TT access gate, would save motorists from having to make an eight-mile detour to get into town.

Two other options – the creation of a relief road on the old railway line and the building of a road bridge across the Sulby River at the Whitebridge had been dismissed on cost grounds.