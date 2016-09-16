Can you help Walter the pigeon get back home to Ireland?

Walter the homing pigeon never made it back.

He was found in the Farmhill garden of Sue and Tony McMaster this week.

They traced his owner through the ring on Walter’s leg. He set off from southern Ireland on Saturday of last week but was the only one who didn’t make it home to just outside Belfast. He had sustained some minor injuries during his journey.

The owner has asked if Walter can get a lift from anyone booked on the ferry to Ireland. They can release him when they get there - and hopefully he will find his way home. Ring Sue on 671829 if you can help.