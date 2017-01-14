Cancer charity hosts Millennium Way walk

Walkers are being invited to step up and take part in this year’s Lisa Lowe Walk.

The Manx Cancer Help fundraiser, which sees participants tackle the Millennium Way, takes place on Sunday, April 23.

Fundraising events co-ordinator Gareth Nicholson said: ‘Last year almost 400 people took part and raised funds for our charity and we are hoping for the same this year.

‘The terrain was muddy but the weather was glorious as all but one who started finished the course, raising over £23,000 for Manx Cancer Help.’

He added: ‘‘Lisa was a really brave person and her contribution to Manx Cancer Help wasn’t just her impressive fundraising but she has left a legacy which carries on.

‘We hope that Lisa would be proud of the service that we provide today’.

Individuals and teams of four will tackle the 28-mile long distance footpath from Sky Hill, in Ramsey, to Castletown, setting off at 8am.

Participants can also set off from the Crosby Hotel at 1pm to tackle the final 10 miles of the route.

The 2016 walk was the first time that event had taken place since 2007.

The Lisa Lowe Walk first took place in 1997, the year that Lisa lost her life to cancer, and raised £70,000.

Lisa organised and was the public face of many events held while she was ill and raised more than £80,000.

Entry costs £20 and those taking part are encouraged to raise money in sponsorship too.

The deadline to enter is March 14.

Sign up for the walk at www.manxcancerhelp.org/lisa-lowe-walk/

For more details contact Gareth Nicholson on gareth@manxcancerhelp.org or 679544.

Meanwhile, fundraisers whose talents are more artistic than athletic, are invited to contribute a single postcard sized creation to be displayed at Marks and Spencer’s cage and then sold in an exhibition with proceeds going to the charity.

A total of 1,000 five inch square canvasses have been sponsored by CuPlas to be turned into artworks by everyone from school art students to forgotten sketchers.

Artists, crafters, photographers and needleworkers are all welcome to unleash their creative side.

The charity’s chief executive, Andrea Chambers, explained: ‘Everyone is born as a blank canvas.

‘Paint us a picture of your passion and inspiration through life.’

Anyone who would like a free canvas pack should contact gareth@manxcancerhelp.org

Manx Cancer Help provides specialist psychological and emotional support to anyone whose life has been affected by a cancer diagnosis.