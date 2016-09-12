Candidates answer our questions

This week’s Examiner gives voters an insight into some of the candidates for the general election.

In a special 12-page section, we give candidates in Arbory, Castletown and Malew; Ayre and Michael; and Douglas Central, East and North, the chance to answer questions put together by our reporters and readers.

The full list of questions is here:

Main job before politics

Are you a member of a political party? If so, which

What is the optimum population for the Isle of Man?

Would you like to see curbs on migration to the island?

Should our graduates be refunded their student loans if they return to the island to work?

Who should be the next Chief Minister?

In the past five years the public sector workforce has dropped by 10% (825 people, source Cabinet Office). Should any more go? If so, how many?

Where should the horse trams run once Douglas Promenade’s works have ended?

What has been the single biggest waste of government money in the last few years?

Which government-owned operations should be privatised or kept in public ownership but run by a private company?

Which member of the last administration impressed you most?

Would you support the introduction of a national speed limit?

Should fitness to work tests on sickness benefit claimants continue to be carried out? Should the policy be extended to other benefits?

Should means testing of public services and benefits be extended?

How would you tackle the funding gap in public sector pensions?

Should the state retirement age be extended? If so how and to what age?

Would you support abortion law reform?

Do senior civil servants offer value for money?

What would you do to make air services more reliable and punctual?

Would you sign up to the Steam Packet’s offer on future sea services?

Should the taxpayer subsidise big music events if they make a loss?

How would you address the spiralling costs of health care?

Do you believe that cannabis use should be decriminalised?

What would your priorities be if you are elected?

To find out what the candidates said, don’t miss tomorrow’s paper.

Candidates in the other constituencies - from Douglas South to Rushen alphabetically – will be in Thursday’s Manx Independent.