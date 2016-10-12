Cannabis man’s fifth possession offence

A 34-year-old Douglas man has received a 14-day suspended sentence after being caught with cannabis twice and turning up late for court.

Simon David Lomax, of Mona Street, was due in court last Tuesday but failed to turn up and was arrested before being sentenced on Thursday.

Advocate Ian Kermode told the court Lomax thought he was being sentenced in November rather than October.

Lomax was ordered to forfeit £100 of his bail recognisance for the no show.

Prosecutor James Robinson told the court how, on June 18 at 11pm, police attended Lomax’s address on an unrelated matter.

Lomax was seen dropping something down the side of the chair and police found it was a wrap containing a small amount of cannabis.

He told police: ‘I got it off a friend, it’s for personal use.’

In a second incident, on August 12, a search warrant was issued at Lomax’s Mona Street address.

Two small snap bags containing cannabis as well as a small loose piece on a table were found in Lomax’s bedroom. He refused to say who or where he bought the drugs from. The total value of the drugs, from both offences, was £76.

Mr Kermode said: ‘My client admits he was using cannabis on a recreational basis. He has reduced his use.

‘His rate of offending has reduced. He does have previous, this is his fifth conviction for possession of class B drugs. However, most were off the island and there have been none in the last four years.’

Mr Kermode said Lomax was a carer for his partner who suffered from extreme anxiety and mental health issues.

‘She is a vulnerable person. If he goes to jail it would have a significant impact on her.

‘The probation report refers to a reduction in his cannabis consumption, from heavy daily use to once in a blue moon so we would ask for credit in that respect.

‘Probation recommends a conditional discharge but this is his fifth time for class B so maybe that is a little optimistic.

‘My request is to consider a financial penalty or, if the custody threshold is passed, because of his previous convictions, we would ask to consider suspending the sentence. No disrespect was intended by his non-attendance. He got the wrong month and thought it was November, not October.’

Chair of the magistrates, Brian Walton, said: ‘By your own admission you are a habitual user of cannabis and despite the relatively low level of the drug the custody limit is passed.’

He was sentenced to 14 days in prison, suspended for 12 months and also ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs.