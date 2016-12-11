Cannabis used to alleviate pain

A Douglas man who admitted possessing cannabis has been ordered to do unpaid work to benefit the community.

Aaron Joseph Dean Roberts, of Anagh Coar Close, Douglas was found in possession of 404 grammes of cannabis worth £7,584, a court was told.

Roberts, who is 38, had the drugs at his home address on August 22, this year.

Representing Roberts, Paul Rodgers told the court it was a significant quantity of cannabis. He said Roberts had paid £2,500 for the cannabis and had come into that sum of money lawfully, through rebates due to him from various ‘governmnent agencies’. He said Roberts had also sold a Playstation.

Mr Rodgers told the court Roberts had suffered an accident at work resulting in a subdural haematoma and had not been able to do paid work since. Instead he said he had occupied himself with a variety of voluntary work in the community.

‘He has two very positive references,’ he said.

‘He has been working up to 20 hours a week offering advice to people on housing matters. He has even assisted the court in trying to locate suitable bail addresses.

‘A community service order might help to mirror the kind of work he is doing at the moment,’ he said.

‘Custody is not recommended as he is trying to make positive progress.’

He said Roberts was currently involved with a counselling course. He added the cannabis was used to alleviate Roberts’ health problems he was suffering as a result of his accident.

‘He would like to deal with his problems in a different way, but that is his fall-back position,’ he said.

Sentencing him, Deputy High Bailiff, Jayne Hughes, noted Roberts’ references were very good and very much to his credit given his health difficulties, which had resulted in the loss of his job.

Though it was a significant quantity, she accepted it had been bought using legitimate funds and it was for personal use, not supply.

But there was always a risk that it could end up on the streets in the supply chain, she said. Mrs Hughes also warned him about combining cannabis with medication taken to combat pain.

However, she accepted a community service order was the most appropriate way of dealing with the offence, given the efforts Roberts himself was making.

Roberts received 180 hours’ community service. An order was also made for forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis and he must pay a contribution towards prosecution costs of £125.