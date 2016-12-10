Cannan: ‘I’m not trying to subvert anything’

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan told MHKs he would not reveal how many tax cappers employ more than 10 people as it might risk identifying individuals.

In the House of Keys last month, Mr Cannan revealed that the latest available data, for 2014-15 tax year, shows that 30 tax cappers have companies employing a total of 1,748 staff.

But in the Keys this week, he declined to say how many of those 30 have more than 10 employees. He explained: ‘The Assessor of Income Tax is concerned that breaking this figure down into further detail would make it possible for assumptions to be made as to the possible recognition of individual taxpayers.’

David Ashford (Douglas North) queried which provisions of the Income Tax Act 1970 that information fell foul of. ‘I have got the section in front of me and I cannot find anything I personally think could conflict with this information being released,’ he said.

Mr Cannan replied that section 106 is in place to ensure personal data information is held in the strictest confidence.

The Minister told the Manx Independent: ‘Just to be clear I am not trying to subvert the questions on tax cappers, but I believe I have already gone as far as possible in revealing the associated details on the 30 cappers and associated companies, bearing in mind that arguably this information is related to their tax return.’