Cannan to be clear over scale of government debt

New Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan says he wants to make ‘abundantly’ clear in next year’s Budget the scale of the government’s debts – and what is being done to tackle them.

Latest government audited accounts show a revenue deficit of £187m, which is nearly double last year’s deficit of £95m.

But Chief Minister Howard Quayle said £120m of that was a hypothetical loss resulting from the adoption of new accountancy requirements.

He explained the figure shows what the unrealised loss would have been if government’s investments had all been sold at the end of the year.

Mr Quayle insisted: ‘This is as a result of the new way that accounts have to be prepared under international accountancy standards and not a measure of government spending more than it earned.’

Mr Cannan said the core structural deficit remains at £75m.

As part of the Budget process many areas of government spending will be reviewed including public sector pensions, he said.

He said: ‘The £187m figure incorporates an adjustment for the market value of our invested stocks and shares at the date of the accounts, notional pension interest, forward gas purchases and other items amalgamated alongside any deficit. This complies with new international accounting standards.

‘However, the core structural deficit remains at £75m and the government is supporting this by using both interest and capital from the reserves.

‘I am currently working with Treasury officers and members on the 2017 Budget.

‘As part of that budget I will be seeking to make abundantly clear what the operating deficit is, how it is being supported and what measures are needed to achieve success in the next five years.’

He added: ‘In developing the budget we will be seeking to support enterprise and opportunity, help create an inclusive and caring society whilst maintaining financial responsibility.

‘There are, of course, many areas of government spending that require further analysis in the coming weeks as we prepare to set out our budget. We are working hard to undertake this analysis and review work and naturally this will include reviewing our spending commitments in respect of public sector pensions.’

Mr Cannan added: ‘I intend to deliver a budget of clarity and confidence.

‘I am encouraged by early economic growth indicators and it will be essential to continue to support jobs and investment.

‘I am also conscious there are many factors prohibiting the benefits of economic growth from reaching across society and I’m looking closely at this issue.’