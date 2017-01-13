Car crash at Blackboards

Fire crews were called to the Blackboards in Ballasalla in the early hours of this morning after a car crashed and rolled down a bank.

The driver, who was alone in the car, escaped serious injury but needed to helped out of the vehicle.

Firefighters used a ladder and an improvised handrail to walk the driver to the roadside where they were met by paramedics.

A statement from Station Officer Tony Duncan, at Fire Service Headquarters in Douglas, said that the accident was due to adverse driving conditions, due to a recent snow shower.