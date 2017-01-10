Car vandal sought in police appeal

News from the police

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was scratched, leaving the owner with considerable repair bill.

The incident happened between December 31 and January 7, when a Silver Mitsubishi Evolution 8 parked in the Ballamillaghyn Estate, Mount Rule, Douglas, was scratched on the passenger side, from the front to the rear panel.

Call police on 631212 if you can help.

