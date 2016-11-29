Car vandalised for the third time

A car’s tyres were slashed in Willaston overnight.

The vandal struck between 9pm last night and 8am today.

It’s the third time the car has been vandalised.

The car was parked on Conister Road in the Douglas Council estate.

A police spokesman said: ‘The damage consisted of the sidewalls of all four tyres being stabbed by an unknown sharp implement, rendering the car unusable and the tyres unable to be fixed.

‘This has caused the car owner considerable upset and expense by having to replace the tyres.

‘This is the third incident of the same damage to the same vehicle. It is strongly believed that someone will know who is doing this as it is a targeted act at one person.’

Police urged anyone who has any information in relation to this incident is urged to contact police on 631212.

On Saturday two tyres on a blue Peugeot were slashed in the area of Close Chiarn, Peel, near the town’s power station.