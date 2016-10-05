Cardboard boxes deliberately set on fire

Police news

Police are on the hunt for an arsonist who deliberately set fire to cardboard boxes in a ‘heavily pedestrianised’ area.

The offence took place next to the shops in Anagh Coar, Douglas at 5pm yesterday (October 4).

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Police Headquarters on 631212.

