Carol singing packs a punch at Dalby Schoolrooms

Dalby Schoolrooms hosted community carol singing by candlelight on Sunday evening.

Mince pies and hot punch were also served up at the event and donations were made to the Disaster Emergency Appeal for Yemen.

The Dalby carollers will be out around Dalby tonight (Tuesday). Everyone is invited to join them. They will be meeting at the top of Dalby Hill for a 6pm start.

All money raised will go to Rebecca House, the children’s wing of Hospice Isle of Man.

St James’ church in Dalby will host a ‘kids’ crib service’ on Christmas Eve at 6pm.

This will feature a performance of the Nativity story as well as carols.

Later that evening a midnight candelit communion will be held, starting at 11.30pm, led by Reverend Cheryl Cousins and Canon Brian Kelly.