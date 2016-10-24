Carve a turnip at Cregneash

Head to Cregneash this half term to carve your turnip lantern in time for Hop-tu-Naa.

Turn up for Turnips takes place at the Manx National Heritage attraction from today (Monday) to Friday, from 1pm to 4pm.

An MNH spokesman said: ‘Traditionally the boys would go from house to house singing the Hop-tu-Naa song with their carved lantern and hope to be rewarded with apples, bonnag, herring and if lucky given some sweets and the odd penny as well.’

Turnips cost £1.50.