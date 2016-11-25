Cash to pay for animals’ oxygen masks

Ramsey shop ‘The Snug’ recently handed over a cheque for £1,000 to Manx animal charity Paws for Therapy to support their oxygen masks for animals campaign.

The shop’s initial aim was to raise funds for fire appliances at the fire station in Ramsey.

However, their achievements far exceeded this and they decided to donate some of the money to the animal charity.

Pictured is the charity’s secretary, Ruth Postlethwaite with her black Labrador ‘Nell’, receiving the cheque from Snug representative Steve Kimmins.