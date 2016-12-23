Cast of 90 stage school Christmas concert

About 90 performers ranging from primary school age to year 13 A-level students took to the stage for a Christmas Concert at Queen Elizabeth II High School, in Peel.

The evening of festive entertainment in the main hall is a popular event in the secondary school’s calendar and tickets sold out in advance of the performance.

A wide variety of acts were staged by the performers, spanning their many musical talents, in front of a large audience of their friends, family and staff members.

They included the Queen Elizabeth II High School Partner Primary Choir, Windband, Senior and Junior Choir, Flute Choir, Ukulele Orchestra, Club Kiaull, Bells and more.

The audience also enjoyed refreshments and taking part in a raffle.