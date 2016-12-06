Castle Mona in ‘fair health’, DEFA Minister tells the Keys

The long-closed Castle Mona is in fair health, a government Minister told MHKs.

Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Geoffrey Boot was responding to a House of Keys question from Douglas North MHK David Ashford who asked what action was being taken by the environmental health division to ‘prevent further deterioration’ of the listed landmark.

Last month, owners the Sefton Group revealed they had been in talks with a credible potential buyer.

In the Keys, the DEFA Minister said a full assessment of the building’s condition was carried out last month.

He told MHKs: ‘Officers from DEFA in their respective roles within planning and building control and environmental health, and Douglas Borough Council, have made a number of assessments of the condition of the Castle Mona.

‘A full assessment of the condition of the building was undertaken on October 11 and 12. The assessment illustrated that essentially the building is in fair health. That assessment took place as part of on-going discussions with a developer in respect of the future of the building. That developer has been in the building on numerous occasions and is well aware of the findings of the condition report.’

Mr Boot added: ‘Mindful of the extent of the existing legislation and heartened by the findings of the report, my department is minded to continue a watching brief in respect of the building’s condition while keeping active involvement with potential plans for renovation/development, as clearly, the outcome is likely to be the most beneficial to all involved.’

Mr Ashford asked what he meant by a ‘watching brief’. Mr Boot replied that he had visited the site himself only last Sunday.

He said DEFA was keen to work with the developer and it would be better for the department to help in securing a buyer for the building rather than taken enforcement action against the Sefton Group.

The former hotel, built in 1804 as the residence of the 4th Duke of Atholl, was purchased by the Sefton Group in February 2007, two months after it was closed suddenly.