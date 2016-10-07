Castletown’s new Costa will open later this month

A new Costa outlet is set to open in Castletown later this month.

The coffee shop was originally due to open at the Manx National Heritage Castlegate site overlooking the harbour in the spring. It will now open on Friday, October 21.

MNH director Edmund Southworth said: ‘Re-using an historic building in this way is a good example of partnership.

‘We have worked closely with the Fancy a Coffee team and local firm of architects Horncastle Thomas to create a sympathetic but innovative development which is in keeping with this amazing location and will provide much needed facilities for our visitors.

‘I am grateful to our main contractor, JCK, for their work which proved to be technically challenging because of the proximity of the site to the harbour and historic ground conditions.’

He added: ‘Castletown is a great destination and we welcome tens of thousands of people to MNH sites there.

‘This heritage-led regeneration builds on the existing strengths of the town and makes it more sustainable for the future.

‘We are grateful for financial support from the government’s Town and Village Regeneration Fund and from Castletown Commissioners – which has helped the trustees create a new landscaped open space outside the building.

‘We look forward to attracting both visitors and local people to enjoy their heritage.’

The 200-year-old structure is a registered building which has previously served as a military library, a customs office, a police store and latterly as the town’s social security office.

It stands on a structure built to protect Castle Rushen during the English Civil War and is an important archaeological site.

It has undergone full renovation and a new landscaped open space has been created outside.

In July, we reported that the footings of a wall believed to have been part of a mid-17th century defensive platform built against Parliamentary forces during the Civil War had been uncovered.