Catch a glimpse of the island in a bygone era

Learn more about the British Film Institute (BFI) at a special lecture to be held at the Manx Museum.

The BFI National Archive is among the largest and most diverse moving image archives in the world and is currently in the midst of a five-year digitisation project to make thousands of films, many unseen for decades, available online.

Gemma Starkey and Simon McCallum will present the ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ lecture which will provide an insight into the project and the organisation’s connection to the island, and give a glimpse of an Edwardian Isle of Man.

It will take place on Saturday, September 10. Doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start. Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased from the Manx Museum shop or at www.manxnationalheritage.im

The lecture is part of the Isle of Man Film Festival.