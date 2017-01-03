Cavendish and Kneale feature in new stamps

Manx sports stars Mark Cavendish and Tim Kneale feature in a new set of Olympic stamps issued by the Isle of Man Post Office.

Rio 2016 was an extraordinarily successful Olympic Games with an exceptional performance from Team GB who won more podium places than ever before at a Games.

Stamps

To celebrate this victory the Post Office has issued a celebratory sheetlet featuring high definition images of Manx competitors, Tim Kneale, who came fourth in the men’s double trap, and Mark Cavendish, who achieved silver in the Men’s Omnium event.

Kneale said: ‘I am a bit blown away at the fact I’m on this in the Isle of Man, something I never thought I’d see.’

‘It’s great to get the recognition for the Isle of Man as well as at the same time wave the Manx flag at the biggest sporting event in the world.’

Maxine Cannon, Isle of Man Stamps and Coins General Manager said: ‘We along with the rest of the island were proud of Mark Cavendish and Tim Kneale’s achievements and of course the rest of the Team GB athletes.

‘We were delighted to have produced the stamps in recognition of our participation in this truly wonderful sporting event.

To view the stamps and to order visit www.iompost.com/rio