Celebrating a towering figure in Manx culture

The life and work of a defining figure in Manx culture will be celebrated next weekend.

It will be a hundred years to the day, on Saturday, January 14, that Sophia Morrison, who is regarded as the key figure in the Manx cultural revival of the early 20th century, died.

To mark the centenary of her death, a packed day of events is to be held in Peel, where she was born and lived, designed to pay tribute to her work.

‘Sophia Morrison was, in her time, a very important lady,’ said Roy Kennaugh, who is behind the centenary celebrations. ‘She was instrumental in keeping the Manx culture alive and thriving.

‘She was particularly involved in language and Manx dialect. But she did an awful lot of other things as well. She was highly politically engaged. It’s important that we do something to remember her and commemorate and celebrate her life.’

Sophia recognised the fact that the Manx language was under threat of disappearing altogether at the turn of the century. She devoted her life to recording as much of the spoken and written word as she could, and she also collected stories, folk tunes and literature. While perhaps she is best known for the well-known book of Manx Fairy Tales, she was also a beacon for others to follow, and inspired many others to appreciating Manx culture.

‘At the end of the 19th century into the early 20th when Manx culture was becoming unfashionable, along with the language,’ said Roy. ‘She fought to keep it going. She would talk to the old people and get their stories and their language.

‘And it wasn’t just the culture. She was very political, and she was involved in what is now known as the Celtic Congress,’ he said. ‘She was highly regarded for her work outside of the Isle of Man and when she died, her death was described as a light going out for Manx culture’

Among the activities planned on January 14 will be a ceremonial wreath-laying at her grave, in Peel Cemetery, followed by a lecture on her life by Dr Breesha Maddrell, from Culture Vannin. As well as poetry recitals, folk dancing and a song by the Peel Clothworkers’ choir, there will be the Manx concert, held at the Peel Centenary Centre.

It is here that Morrison directed the Peel Players, who performed many Manx dialect plays in the early 20th century.

The Peel Players have since disappeared, but the Michael Players have taken on the mantle of performing dialectal plays, and they will be bringing the dialect play ‘The Charm’ to the hall for the celebration.

‘This play was inspired by Sophia Morrison,’ said Roy. ‘This was first performed actually in the Centenary Hall, as the Centenary Centre was known then, in 1912, by the Peel Players. It is nice to be able to perform this play back there again 104 years later.’

‘I dare say that not many people have heard of her, said Roy. ‘But we’re determined to make sure as many people as possible will have heard of her in the next couple of weeks.’

Tickets are priced £5, and available from Shakti Mann, Ramsey, Celtic Gold, Peel The Lexicon, Douglas and the Bridge bookshop, Port Erin.