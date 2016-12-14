Celebration of Manx culture champion

A new Manx National Heritage (MNH) exhibition celebrating the life of a local writer opened on Saturday at the Manx Museum.

‘Sophia Morrison - The First Curator’ is being staged to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Sophia’s death and celebrates both her work and her contribution to Manx culture.

She is best known as the author of ‘Manx Fairy Tales’ and was a leading member of the Manx cultural revival.

For over a hundred years, many people would have known Sophia Morrison as the daughter of the local grocer in Peel, and possibly as a hard-working member of various Manx societies and groups.

She was a founder member of Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh (The Manx Language Society) and a leading player in the Celtic revival throughout the Celtic world and not just on the Isle of Man.

Sophia was an avid collector and recorder of all things Manx, whether that was the island’s language, its folklore, tales or music.

Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh continues to flourish and many Manx speakers still learn Manx using Edmund Goodwin’s (Sophia’s cousin) ‘First Lessons in Manx’.

The Manx language is now taught in all the island’s schools and a generation of children have been taught through the medium of Manx at the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh in St John’s.

Perhaps one of her most important legacies was her young prodigy, Mona Douglas, who also spent her life bringing the island’s culture to new audiences and inspiring successive generations to make it a living and vibrant culture.

MNH Curator for Social History, Yvonne Cresswell said: ‘The more that I have looked at the life and work of Sophia Morrison and the various aspects of Manx cultural life that she championed and campaigned for, the more fascinated and amazed I have become.

‘For an individual who was naturally shy, Sophia Morrison was an inspirational individual who made things happen through years of hard work and dedication and a passion for all things Manx.

‘Whether she wanted to encourage people to cook traditional Manx food or join one of the Manx singing or language classes that she helped start, it was never enough just to preserve the past - Sophia Morrison wanted to help shape and create a vibrant future for Manx culture. She really did ‘record the past to create the future’ and was a woman who wanted to make things happen.’

The free to enter exhibition is on display at the Manx Museum in Douglas until May 6, 2017.