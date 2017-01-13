Celtivision here we come!

Two bands have been selected to travel to Ireland following the Arrane Son Mannin competition was held in Peel.

Four bands competed for the prize of £300 and the chance to represent the Isle of Man at this year’s ‘Celtivision’ contest, also known as the Pan Celtic National Song Contest.

The Matt Creer band, from left, Katie Lawrence, Matt Creer and Josephine Evans (mw170107-78)

Sticking to the rules of the competition, bands must create original music, sung in their own language. The winners go through to compete against bands from Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Cornwall.

The four acts in this year’s competition were harpist Christa McCartney, duo Jedoonee Bagoon, Biskeeyn Brisht and the Matt Creer Band.

The three judges, Manx language expert Phil Gawne, Culture Vannin member Claire Kilgallon and former Celtivision winner Laura Rowles, had a tough time choosing from the entries, but eventually they chose Biskeeyn Brisht as the overall winners.

They were fronted by the colourful Ruby Briscoe-Taylor, accompanied by Owen Williams on accordion and David Kinley on guitar and backing vocals, while Gypo Buggane dusted off his trumpet to provide backing instrumentation.

The winners Biskeeyn Brisht with judges Phil Gawne, Laura Rowles and Claire Kilgallon (mw170107-77)

They now have the chance to travel to Carlow, near Dublin, on April 18 to perform ‘Nagh Abbyr Shen’, which translates as ‘Don’t Say That’ in front of the multi-national judging panel, and a chance to win the £1,000 prize.

Matt Creer’s song ‘Ny Boallaghyn Shoh’, meaning ‘These walls’, which he performed with cellist Josephine Evans and fiddler Katie Lawrence, was chosen to go through to the ‘Best Original Traditional Song’ category.

Matt Creer, singing Ny Boallaghyn Shoh (These Walls) (mw170107-75)

Owen Williams and Ruby Briscoe-Taylor, from Biskeeyn Brisht  (mw170107-60)