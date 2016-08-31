Cement mixer stolen

An orange cement mixer has been stolen from the International Centre for Technology at the Nunnery.

The ‘Bell’ petrol cement mixer was taken sometime between 1pm on Saturday, August 27 and 8am on Monday, August 29, from the Nunnery on Old Castletown Road in Douglas.

If you have been offered this item or are aware of its whereabouts contact Police Headquarters on 631212.

