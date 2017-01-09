Ceremony held to mark opening of Henry Bloom Noble Primary School

The ‘first-class facilities’ at Henry Bloom Noble Primary School are a ‘far cry from the cramped and ageing’ school buildings they replace.

That’s how Graham Cregeen MHK, Minister for Education and Children, described the new primary school, in Westmoreland Road, which he formally opened last week.

The £9.5 million school, built by Tooms Bros, boasts bright, open-plan learning areas, large, multi-purpose indoor halls and modern outdoor sports facilities that are available for community use.

Mr Cregeen said: ‘If we want our children to continue to be high achievers, and to contribute to our ever diversifying and growing economy, we need to give them the best possible start in life and nurture their interest in learning at primary school.

‘This is a school to be proud of, boasting well thought-out facilities for the modern learner.

‘It is a far cry from the elderly and cramped conditions in the old Ballacloan and Fairfield buildings, which the school has moved from.

‘It is heartening to see the Isle of Man Government investing in our young people and in the island’s ongoing economic success.’

The Minister said it was particularly impressive how an old Noble’s Hospital ward block building had been seamlessly incorporated into the development.

He praised Tooms and its subcontractors for battling the rain and wind of last winter to have the school ready on time, and neighbours of the school for their patience while it was constructed.

He said it was fitting the building had welcomed its first pupils on the bicentenary of the birth of the man whose name it carries, benefactor Henry Bloom Noble, who had left a huge legacy to the island.

The opening ceremony saw visitors welcomed by head teacher Ian Walmsley.

A dedication was carried out by Archdeacon of Man, The Venerable Andie Brown before a commemorative plaque was unveiled by Mr Cregeen.

A vote of thanks was given by chairman of the governors and Education Council member Ray Smith.

Guests were then invited to take a look at the facilites on tours led by the pupils before enjoying refreshments in the hall.

The school currently has 301 children on its roll.