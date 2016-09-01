Chamber of Commerce suggests we quiz candidates with these questions

Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of questions which it thinks voters may wish to ask House of Keys candidates in the run-up to the general election.

The list was drawn up after the island’s biggest business network surveyed its full membership to see what Manx businesses think the key election issues are for them.

Feedback clearly indicated that economic growth and the sustainability of public finances are the most important issues for Chamber members.

With this in mind, Chamber has prepared questions on the theme of sustainability which voters are being encouraged to put to House of Keys candidates during the election campaign.

Michael Crowe, who is chairing the Chamber’s political working group, said that this initiative is all part of Chamber’s commitment to ensuring that the economy is at the top of the agenda in the general election debate.

He said: ‘The UK’s decision to leave the European Union will change the political and economic framework within which the Isle of Man will have to operate as an international business centre, creating opportunities and risks which will require the Isle of Man’s next garliament to work as a fast-moving, decisive team.

The list of questions is printed below.

Sustainable economy

l What three things would you focus upon now to deliver continued economic success?

l What three steps will you take to increase the economically active population and address skilled workforce shortages, now and in the future? What will you do to attract and retain key employers?

l How do we secure the opportunities of Brexit - what plans do you have?

l What do you intend to contribute to ensure our future workforce meets the needs of employers?

l What will you do to remove barriers to business growth and reduce bureaucracy?

Sustainable Government

l Do you support the need to reduce overall government expenditure, rather than allowing departments to raise additional charges? If so, how have you already demonstrated this and what proposals do you have to accelerate this?

l Recent changes to the Public Sector Pension Schemes make it more affordable to the taxpayer, however, the total liability is still £3billion. Do you support closing the defined benefit scheme to new members in favour of a defined contribution scheme in order to protect existing scheme members and the taxpayer?

Sustainable

infrastructure

l To support a sustainable economy and maintain the quality of life we all enjoy, we need vibrant retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. What initiatives would you propose to protect and develop them during this difficult economic climate and chronic shortage of labour?

l As the funding requirement for the regeneration of our towns and villages already exceeds that available, do you support the allocation of monies from future budgets towards ensuring a fit for purpose physical infrastructure for the island?

l How do you view the current planning policy? Do you have any proposals to improve the co-ordination and strategic focus of the planning system?